Dennis Appiah expects tough test for Nantes against Metz

Sports News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender, Dennis Appiah is expecting a tough test for Nantes when they face Metz at home in the French Ligue on Sunday, August 15, 2021.



The Nantes right-back described Metz as a valiant team of the meeting, saying his side have to be at their best to take all three points.



Appiah is expected to start at the Stade de la Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau having performed well in Nantes' first match of the season against Monaco.



Nantes managed to hold the former champions to a 1-1 stalemate last week.



“Taking a point from Louis II is very encouraging. I think few teams will be able to do it there."



"We were led but we did not give up, we showed courage and character to come back to score on a set piece. Afterward, we held on," Appiah told reporters.



Appiah born to Ghanaian parents in France has two years remaining on his Nantes contract.