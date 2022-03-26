Denis Odoi makes debut for Black Stars against Nigeria

Sports News of Saturday, 26 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Dennis Odoi, a newcomer to the Ghana Black Stars, made his debut on Friday night against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff.



The 33-year-old was given a starting role at right back to assist Ghana in stopping Nigeria's quick attackers.



The Club Brugge defender was invited to represent Ghana for the first time and has already proven his expertise and adaptability during the pre-match training sessions.



The former Fulham star was born in Belgium to a Belgian mother and a Ghanaian father making him eligible to represent the West African country.



Odoi has previously represented Belgium at the U20 and U21 levels and also at the senior level but has now switched to play for the Ghana.



Ghana drew goalless with Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg. The second leg will take place coming Tuesday in Abuja.