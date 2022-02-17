Delighted Ghana attacker Kamal Sowah speaks after marking AZ Alkmaar debut

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kamal Sowah has reacted after starting off his AZ Alkmaar stint on a winning note.



The forward was a second-half substitute for the Dutch Eredivisie club last Sunday when the team faced off with Go Ahead Eagles.



In a game where the player put up a good display, AZ Alkmaar cruised to a big 4-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Speaking after the game in an interview, Kamal Sowah said he is happy to play and always wants to be on the field.



“There was a lot of competition in attack at the Club. Me, no matter what position I play, I want to play," Kamal Sowah shared.



The young forward joined Club Brugge last summer in a transfer from English Premier League outfit Leicester City.



Due to lack of playing time, Kamal Sowah was loaned out to AZ Alkmaar in the winter transfer window.











