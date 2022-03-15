Delayed Black Stars squad a technical reason – Dr. Tony Aubyn

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

An Executive Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr. Tony Aubyn says the delay in announcing the Black Stars squad ahead of the crucial World Cup play-off against Nigeria, is purely a “technical reason”.



The Black Stars of Ghana play the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a two-legged affair, with the winner securing a qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar from November to December.



The three-time World Cup finalist hosts Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29.



However, with 16 days to the match, Ghana is yet to announce its squad despite their opponent doing so earlier this month on March 4, 2022.



But according to Tony Aubynn, the decision to stall the announcement of the squad is for the team’s own good, backed by the management committee.



“The reason why the squad has not been released is a technical decision backed by management. we recently formed the technical team and the management team and I’m sure they have a reason why and they have their own timelines. It is for a good reason,” he told Star FM.



The one-time Director of Corporate Affairs of Tullow Ghana Limited, also maintained that despite being part of the EXCO, he has no idea when the squad would be out but is very optimistic it would be announced soon.



“I cannot explain even though I’m in the EXCO. We have given the responsibility to the technical team. I believe that the squad will be announced soon and I can’t tell how soon because I don’t know the time line,” he noted.