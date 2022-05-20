You are here: HomeSports2022 05 20Article 1542731

Sports News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach

Everton beat Palace 3-2

Everton survive relegation

Jordan Ayew scored third goal of season for Palace

Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso widely known as Delay has poked UK-based Sky Sports for a video they posted of Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira in a fisticuff with an Everton fan.

Delay holds that the decision by Sky Sports to make the video available to all their followers irrespective of their location smacks of racism.

Her viewpoint stems from the fact that Sky Sports usually limits their videos to people from certain parts of the world.

In most cases, followers from Africa are unable to watch these videos due to their location but the incident of Vieira assaulting the fan who committed an illegality of invading the pitch and making some gestures towards has been exposed to the world.

“Why is this video suddenly available in my region. Oh I see, it’s a Blackman who’s “kicking” a white boy. Racist”, she posted.

The incident was in the aftermath of Crystal Palace’s 3-2 defeat to Everton in an outstanding Premier League game played on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Palace went into the second half with a two-goal cushion courtesy Jean-Philipe Mateta and Ghana’s Jordan Ayew.

They however could not hold on to their lead as Everton bounced back with three second half goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

They victory meant that Everton who had been embroiled in a relegation fight all season will retain their Premiership status.

Delay’s sentiment was shared by other Africans and black people who called out Sky Sports for being racist.





















