'Defunct' Phar Rangers to face Ghana FA rap, match against Okyeman Planners called-off

Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has canceled the Division One League match between "defunct" Phar Rangers and Okyeman Planners following an FA charge over the decision to withdraw from the game in the West African nation.



The second-tier side will face disciplinary action despite rescinding its earlier decision to pull the plugs on their involvement.



Phar Rangers have been charged for misconduct by the Ghana FA after it withdrew from all competitions from the association, forcing the Ghana FA to activate regulations on the club's withdrawal with immediate effect.



However, the club fell short of providing a just cause for its decision to withdraw from the country's second-tier league.



The club rescinded its earlier decision to withdraw following an intervention by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) - the welfare body of all football clubs in the West African nation after 48 hours.



But that has not stopped Ghana from going ahead to charge the club for breach of Article 7 (d) of the GFA FA Cup regulations, 2021 for failing to give "satisfactory reason" for the withdrawal from the 2021 FA Cup Competition.



The Ghana FA Disciplinary committee is expected to adjudicate on the matter and offer punishment to the club but not limited to a potential ban to directors of the club.



If it's established that Nana Yaw Amponsah is a director of Phar Rangers, he could suffer the punishment for the club's decision to withdraw from Ghanaian football.



He could be banned from holding any position in Ghanaian football for a minimum of three years if found culpable which will threaten his role as the Chief Executive of Asante Kotoko.



The singular decision of Phar Rangers is deemed to have affected the image of the football association and is determined to whip the crack to avert a bad precedent.



The Ghana FA has signaled its clear intention to go ahead with disciplinary proceedings against the club despite an appeal by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) - the welfare body of football clubs in the country.