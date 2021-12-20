Defender Raddy Ovouka unilaterally terminates contract with Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Rady Ovouka has unilaterally terminated his contract with the club.



The Congo international left back has accused the club of breaching terms of his contract.



Also, the Phobians have refused to release him to sign a season-long loan deal with USL Championship side New Mexico United.



That deal also includes an option for a US$ 450,000 permanent transfer deal.



In a letter addressed to the club on 17 December 2021, Ovouka explained: ''As mentioned in the notice of default that was sent to you on 30 November 2021, Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited (the “Club”) has breached the Standard Player Contract signed between myself and the Club.



''Specifically, the Club has not responded to the written offer for the temporary transfer for one season (2022 season) with an option to buy the permanent transfer for the amount of $450,000 provided by New Mexico United.



''In said notice of default, which remained unanswered, your Club was granted a deadline of fifteen (15) days to take all the necessary steps to facilitate the transfer, including but not limited to signing a temporary (loan) transfer agreement. However, to date, the Club has not complied with its contractual obligations and has breached the contract.



''Thus, pursuant to Art. 14 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, I hereby inform you that my employment contract is now terminated with just cause, as from today 17 December 2021.''