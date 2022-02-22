Defender Nicholas Opoku continues to play for Amiens reserve team after injury recovery

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku is yet to be called upon by Amiens first team after recovering from an injury that kept him out for several months.



Opoku underwent surgery towards the end of last season after sustaining a cruciate ligament rupture.



It took him 188 days to recover as he started training in late January this year.



He has been involved in group training but Amiens are still not counting on him in Ligue 2.



Instead, he represents the reserve team who compete in the French fifth tier.



This past weekend, Opoku was in action as they made light work of Chantilly US away from home.



The serious injury forced Opoku to miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon having been heavily involved in the qualifiers.