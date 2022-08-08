Defender Mohammed Salisu scores comical own goal against Spurs

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Mohammed Salisu scored a comical own goal in Southampton's Premier League opener against Spurs on Saturday.



The 23-year-old Ghanaian ran back to his box after initially failing to prevent the counterattack from happening and appeared to only need to flick the ball clear when Emerson Royal's cross landed harmlessly in his direction.



Salisu, to the displeasure of his manager, used his left foot instead and proceeded to deflect the ball into his own net while off balance.



After the game, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl reacted to the own goal scored by Salisu.



"It's easy [for Salisu] to clear with the right foot here. This is simply not good enough at this level," he said.



On 12 August 2020, Salisu joined Premier League club Southampton for a fee worth £10.9 million. The English club had triggered a buyout clause in the defender's contract with Salisu putting pen to paper on a four-year deal.