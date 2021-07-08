Defender Joseph Aidoo joins Celta Vigo for preseason training

Sports News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender, Joseph Aidoo, has joined his teammates in Spanish top-flight side Celta Vigo for the preseason.



The 25-year-old had a relatively average season with Celta during the last campaign and hopes to make a huge impact in the upcoming campaign.



He was given a one month break to get enough rest for the new season and has now joined his teammates on the second day of preseason action.



The former KRC Genk did not come into the camp with any injury and is expected to be heavily involved in first-team preparation.



Aidoo has been in and out of the Black Stars lineups recently.



