Defender Gideon Mensah shares desire to continue career in France

Sports News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Gideon Mensah has shared that he will love to continue his career in France.



The defender last season played on loan for French Ligue 1 side Girondins de Bordeaux after joining from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.



With his deal expiring at the end of the season, Gideon Mensah has returned to his parent club amid the uncertainty about where he will play next season.



Speaking to Citi News in an interview, the left-back says he is not ruling out a return to France to play in the French Ligue 1.



“Currently, I have to return to Salzburg in Austria. But I'm looking at all the options. It doesn't matter where I stop. I can watch what is happening in France as well, yes.



“I'm looking at the possibilities of the five major championships, and France is in it, so whatever, if there are options to stay in France, if it's ok for me, and for my future, I'll go there,” Gideon Mensah said.



Sources say it is possible Gideon Mensah will spend the upcoming season at Red Bull Salzburg.