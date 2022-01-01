Defender Alidu Seidu named in Clermont Foot squad to face Bastia in Coupe de France

Sports News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender, Alidu Seidu has been named in the Clermont Foot squad to face Bastia in the Coupe de France on Sunday.



The Ligue I side travelled to Corsica with Coach Pascal Gastien naming a 19-man squad for the game.



The 21-year-old has made five appearances for the Clermont Foot in the Ligue I this season.



Fellow Ghanaian compatriot Abdul Salis Ahmed who has been named in the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation will miss the game due to injury.



Salis has picked up an ankle injury and is likely to miss the AFCON tournament which starts on January 9.



