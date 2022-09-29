Decision to sack Boadu not the best – Dumelo tells Hearts management

Sports News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Actor John Dumelo believes that the decision to sack Samuel Boadu is not the best.



Hearts of Oak in a statement Tuesday announced that the team had parted ways with their underfire coach Samuel Boadu.



They indicated that the termination was mutual after working for the club for two seasons in the Ghana Premier League.



His sacking has been sudden considering the fact that he ended the club’s trophy drought after a decade.



Reacting to the sack, John Dumelo indicated that there was a need for Hearts of Oak to be patient with Boadu.



He indicated that what the coach needed was their support and any form of assistance to make his work better.



John Dumelo who expressed this concern in a post shared via Twitter said “5 trophies in less than 2 years and he’s sacked? I’m a pure @HeartsOfOakGH fan but this is not the best”.