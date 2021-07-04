Decision to ban Nana Yaw Amponsah 'outrageous and ridiculous' – Kwabena Yeboah

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

The President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Kwabena Yeboah has criticized the Ghana Football Association for banning Division One League club Phar Rangers, its board of directors and shareholders for five years.



The Ghana Football Association on Wednesday announced its verdict on the fate of Division One League side Phar Rangers, its shareholders and board of directors.



Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah is a shareholder and director of Phar Rangers FC and he is affected by the ban slapped on the club and its shareholders and directors.



The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA says it has placed a 5-year ban on the Zone III club for writing a note of withdrawal from the Ghanaian leagues and rescinding the decision within three days. The statement said the club misconducted themselves and have been slapped the club, its shareholders and directors with a 5-year ban.



President of the Ghana Sports Writers Association Kwabena Yeboah has expressed his disappointment in the decision issued



“It was all aimed at Nana Yaw and Asante Kotoko. The relationship between Kotoko and the GFA has been that acrimonious and that is why the FA must employ common sense not to fall in that trap and feed into the perception that they are doing this just because of one man – Nana Yaw. And, I’m saying that the Disciplinary Committee has not done itself any good at all. They have not done Ghana football any good at all. This ruling is ridiculous. Its outrageous. I think the Appeals Committee must take a second look at it,” he on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



Former lawyer for the Ghana Football Association Naa Odofoley Nortey has also gone public to seriously criticise the Ghanaian football regulatory body over their decision to ban second-tier side Phar Rangers for 5 years.



Naa Odofoley Nortey, lawyer for the GFA during the period of the FIFA Normalisation Committee, has criticised the association for its decision to ban the club and its shareholders and directors.



“Tell me its a bad joke. It can’t be right. Basic principles. You can’t punish a party not named on a charge sheet. Secondly, article 13 (1) states that withdrawal from a competition is a misconduct. Further in that article the punishment is clearly prescribed. Loss of points and a fine for thousand Ghana. A careful reading of the GFA statutes particularly articles 17, 18, 19 and 24 makes it clear that its only congress that expel, suspend or remove a member. Yes I have read the GFA disciplinary code especially article (6) 2. It doesn’t apply here. In any case how do you punish someone you have not charged? I vex,” she wrote.



The ban on shareholders and board of directors would prevent Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah from getting involved in any football related activities, meaning he would not be able to hold himself in any capacity in football again including his role as the highest ranking executive official of Kotoko.



