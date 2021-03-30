Death of Israella, Popular Malawi Prophet Bushiri child - Four tins to sabi

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di families of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri announce announce di burial on Tuesday.



Prophet Shepherd Bushiri daughter die for hospital inside Kenya.



But dem dey plan to fly di deadi body of di child to Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) dis Wednesday at 14:00 hours ahead of di burial for at Ntcheu boma.



Four tins to sabi about "Prophet Bushiri daughter death"



Pipo from different parts of di world join popular flamboyant Malawi pastor and leader of Enlightenment Christian Gathering (ECG), Shepherd Bushiri, to mourn in eight years old daughter Israella.



But wetin and wetin you sabi about di late Israella?



Israella bin dey sick



Although di family no tok which kain sickness kill Israella, di sickness make her parents cari her go Kenya for treatment but airport authorities no allow her enta so she no get medical attention on time.



Inside video wey Shepherd Bushiri do to celebrate im daughter life, im say;



"E dey unfortunate say our pikin, wen she bin wan go get medical attention for Kenya, dem block her for airport and she bin no fit get access to medical attention."



For February, Malawi authorities prevent one private jet wey dey carry Bushiri children Raphaela and Israella, cousin Esther and mother-in-law Magdalena Zgambo from leaving for Kenya for di Kamuzu International Airport for Lilongwe.



Im add say; "E sad to hear doctors' report say if to say she bin go earlier, she for no die. She become victim of all di prosecution wey we don dey suffer for di hand of South Africa."



'Saint' Israella



Prophet Bushiri bin describe in pikin as "walking angel" and "saint."



According to am, any pesin wey bin sabi Israella go testify say she get "certain special aura wey dey ooze divinity."



During worship service to celebrate her life, im tell im church members to lift up dia hands "we just want to worship di lord becos of di life of a saint, di life of a prophetess Israella."



Prophet Shepherd Bushiri daughter lead of children ministry



Israella before she die bin be di leader of di children ministry.



And as di papa describe her, "she dey brilliant for her speech and ger divine excellence.



Di church members describe her as prophetess.



Three days mourning for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri daughter



Di ECG church declare three days of mourning Israella wey dem regard as prophetess and saint.