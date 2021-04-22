Death of Idris Deby: Magufuli, Yar' Adua, Atta Mills plus oda African leaders wey die in office

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Chadian President Idriss Deby tori different but im fate be like late President John Magufuli of Tanzania, Umar Musa Yar'Adua of Nigeria, Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi and John Atta Mills of Ghana plus four oda African leaders.



Di Chadian Idriss Deby Itno don die of injuries wey e suffer for frontline attack.



Im death dey come just few weeks afta Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli die for office.



According to di Chad Army tok tok pesin General Azem Bermandoa Agouna for inside statement wey e read for state television, e say "President Idriss Déby of Chad "breathe im last breath as e dey defend di sovereign nation on di battlefield".



Di death come as shock to many pipo as di Chad long-time ruler bin dey expected to win im sixth term for office afta dem do elections for April eleventh.



While many African leaders dey successfully complete dia tenures, some oda dey die for office.



Like di Tanzanian leader John Magufuli death, e get some African leaders wey di cause of dia death no dey known and some odas wey dem no dey tok am.



BBC Pidgin gada nine African leaders wey die inside office.



President Idriss Deby (2021)



Di Chadian leader Idriss Deby join di list of African leaders wey die for office.



Di army for Chad say President Idriss Deby die on Tuesday from injuries wey im sustain for fight-fight for di frontline.



E die at di age of 69 years old.



Idriss Deby enta power for 1990 afta im overthrow Chadian President Hissene Habre - with the help of di French secret service.



Oga Deby na very clever tactician, na im be President Habre chief-of-staff, wey lead series of victories over rebel forces in di 1980s.



Im gain a fifth term in elections for April 2016.



In 2018, parliament pass one controversial change to di constitution wey increase President Deby powers even though opposition bin warn say e go undermine democracy.



President John Pombe Magufuli (2021)



He die on March 17, 2021, few months afta e second term re-election at di age of 61.



According to vice president Samia Hassan Suluhu, di leader died of heart attack, disease wey e don suffer from for more than 10 years.



Di announcement dey come afta di leader no show for public for more than two weeks wey make rumors begin fly up and down about im health condition



President Pierre Nkurunziza (2020)



Former Burundian president Pierre Nkurunziza



President Nkurunziza die at di age of 55 for June 2020. According to Ambassador Willy Nyamitwe, Nkurunziza die of heart attack, contrary to widespread rumours.



According to one message posted on Twitter on August 8 last year, "A team of doctors no fit save im life afta e suffer a heart attack."



Pierre bin serve as Burundi President for 15 years.



President Michael Sata (2014)Zambian President Michael Sata die at di age of 77 afta e receive treatment for one sickness dem no disclose for one hospital for UK on October 28th, 2014.



Tori pipo report say e die sake of related heart problem.



Afta im election for 2011, rumours about im poor health begin spread across Zambia. Im continuous absence for major state functions make pipo begin dey question im well-being.



President John Atta Mills (2012)



Di Ghana President John Atta Mills wey suffer from thrat cancer die for one hospital for Accra for 2012.



One statement from im office say di 68 year old die few hours afta e sick but no give details.



He win di presidential election for 2008 and rule di kontri for only three years.



President Bingu wa Mutharika (2012)



Another President wey die for 2012 na Bingu wa Mutharika of Malawi.



He suffer heart attack for April and die two days later at di age of 78.



He govern di kontri for eight years long and he achieve plenty success with im food and agricultural policies.



Meles Zenawi (2012)Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi die for August 2012 at di age 57 for one foreign hospital according to di goment.



Di Ethiopian no give details about im death but one European Union tok-tok pesin later tell tori pipo say Meles Zenawi die for Brussels, Belgium.



Oga Meles no show for public for several weeks and rumours about im health spread wen e fail to attend one meeting for Addis Ababa.



He lead Ethiopia for a total of 21 years as President from 1991 to 1995 and as Prime Minister from 1995 to 2012. He dey popular for di multi-party democracy e introduce.



Moammar Gadhafi (2011)



Di former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi na victim of assassination. He die for im hometown, Sirte at di age of 69 by rebel forces inside unclear circumstances for Libya afta e lead for 42 years.



Muammar Gaddafi gain power in Libya for September 1969 as di leader of a bloodless military coup wey overthrow di British-backed King Idris.



During im nearly 42 years in power he invent im own system of government, support radical armed groups like di IRA for Northern Ireland and di Abu Sayyaf for di Philippines, and preside over wetin fit be North Africa most totalitarian, arbitrary and brutal regime.



Umaru Musa Yar'Adua (2010)President Yar'Adua die for di age of 58 from pericarditis, inflammation of a membrane around di heart for Saudi Arabia.



He become president for 2007 ata e take over from fprmer president Olusegun Obasanjo, he rule for only three years.



Afta im election for April 2007, Yar'Adua's health start to dey fail.



Joao Bernardo Vieira (2009)



Guinea-Bissau President dey assassinated for March 2009 at di age of 69.



According to officials, renegade soldiers na im shoot am as revenge attack.



In 1978, he become Prime Minister and seize power for 1980 and rule for 19 years.



He turn into civilian president and lead for another four-year period.



For 2005, Vieira win another round of presidential elections.



He lead di kontri for 31 years.



