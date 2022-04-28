Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere hits double in Paide Linnameeskond heavy home win

Sports News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Ghanaian young striker Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere scored twice in Paide Linnameeskond home thrashing of Parnu JK Vaprus in the Estonian Meistriliiga on Wednesday.



Owusu-Sekyere netted one goal in each half as Paide claimed an emphatic 6-2 mauling of Parnu at the Paide linnastaadion in a round 10 match.



Paide took the lead as early as the 7th minute through midfielder Andre Frolov before Owusu-Sekyere added another three minutes later with a nice finish.



The visitors pulled one back in 31st minute with a goal from Kevin Kauber but Paide restored their two-goal advantage two minutes later with Ragnar Klavan.



The Dutch-born Ghanaian got his second of the match in the 64th minute when he was set up by Estonian forward Kaimer Saag.



Sergei Mosnikov increased the advantage for the hosts ten minutes from full-time before Ebriha Singateh completed the drubbing in stoppage with his goal.



In between the last two goals, Parnu got a consolation in the 87th minute through midfielder Sander Sinilaid.



Owusu-Sekyere is enjoying life in the Estonian top-flight this season having scored 6 goals and assisted other two in 10 appearances for Paide.