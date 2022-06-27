De-luxy Boxing 7 ignite fireworks

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Just two rounds of good punches and jabs handed Michael ‘One Bullet’ Ansah victory over Togolese Fatiou Sarouna in a lightweight contest.



The emphatic win was a foretaste of his readiness for the Commonwealth title on Fight Night 7 of the De-luxy Professional Boxing League Fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena last Saturday evening.



The Cruiserweight division saw Joseph Tetteh of Akotoku Boxing Gym losing to Idrisa Amadu of the Charles Quartey Memorial Boxing Gym.



Sonia Gym’s Sam Adjetey Sowah could not match the power and skills of young sensation Charles Tetteh of Panix Gym in their Super Featherweight contest.



Alidu Suleman of the Black Panthers Gym kept his unbeaten record intact to beat Habeeb Giwa Kehinde of The Gym in a Super Welterweight contest.



The boxing soldier Elvis Ahorgah was too strong for Patrick Kudjoe of Wisdom Gym in their Super Middleweight match and won by a round two TKO.



Michael Bibi of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym fought spiritedly on his debut, but lost on points to Ben Lamptey aka Daddy Lumba of Sea View Gym in a Lightweight clash.



Solomon Martey of Seconds Out Gym was too strong for Jonah Mensah of Palm Springs Gym in a Super Bantamweight match.





Prince Larbie and Charles Quaye displayed marvellously, and won the hearts of patrons at the venue in a special juvenile boxing show to climax the night,



Musician KK Fosu endeared himself to boxing fans with a spectacular showing, on the night which saw Mohammed Amin Lamptey emceeing with precision.



A minute of silence at the instruction of President Akufo-Addo was observed in honour of the late president Jerry John Rawlings, who was an ardent boxing fan.



Dignitaries from the diplomatic corps, politics and the corporate world graced the jam-packed event.