De-Luxy Professional Boxing League Fight Night 5 produces fireworks

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Boxing lovers left the Boxing Arena on Saturday thrilled following fireworks churned out in the De-Luxy Professional Boxing League Fight Night 5.



The Super Featherweight contest saw Samuel Lamptey of Sonia Boxing Gym defeating Frank Oppong of the Gym Boxing Gymnasium by a Unanimous Points Decision.

Flyweight Erick Korley of Panix boxing gym defeated Zuriel Marbell by a TKO in round round one- 2mins-12secs.



On the same bill in an interesting Super Featherweight contest, Erick Asante of C.Q.B Foundation defeated Solomon Nettey of Wisdom Boxing Gym by a unanimous points decision.



Lightweight Michael Ofei Dodoo of Attoh Quarshie Boxing gym also beat Kweku Ajato of Sea View Boxing Gym by a TKO in round one.



Flyweight Michael Abbban of Black Pathers Boxing Gym defeated Ismeal Tackie of Seconds-Out Boxing Gym via a 4 round TKO and called on the national champion for a challenge.



Super Featherweight Contest, Elvis Mensah of Akotoku Academy lost by a unanimous point decision against Loren Japhet of Fit Square Boxing Gym.



The Best Boxer award went to Ghana-based Tanzanian Loren Japhet of the Fit Square Boxing Gym. He went home with a TCL 32inch TV set, while the Best of the evening went to Coach -Lartei Quaye Lartey of Fit Square Boxing Gym. He got a Mobile phone from TCL and some other goodies from IMAX Electronics.



Loren Japhet is managed by John Manfo of Fight Ready Management and Promotions.

Gianluca Di Caro, chairman of the Association of Professional Boxing Commissions (APBC) and the vice president of the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) graced the event as the Special Guest of Honour.



