Davido birthday gift of 'Range Rover' to im daughter dey make pipo hala

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nigerian musician Davido dey celebrate a very special family occasion dis week.



Di musician share video of di Range Rover SUV wey im buy for im daughter, Imade to mark her birthday.





10 years at the Top. 10 years having hits back to back. 10 years shutting down shows across the globe.10 years of restricting airflow. The fact is, you can’t do 10 years in Nigeria's music industry if you’re not special and talented. Davido is gifted. Choke on it cus..#echoke pic.twitter.com/SuPIFrvFva — it's your favourite (@FayvourNef) May 7, 2021

For di video wey im share for social media, Imade siddon for di driver's seat inside di tear rubber Range Rover SUV wit her friends. Di Proud father Davido write: "Happy early Birthday Baby, daddy loves u!! Enjoy ur Moto."Di singer fans and friends sharperly send im daughter birthday messages and hail am for di ogbonge gift, di post don get up to 341,000 likes and ova 13,000 comments.Imade na Davido first daughter wit former partner, Sophia Momodu, na 2015 dem born her.Di singer also get two oda children im daughter Hailey and son David wit Chioma.Meanwhile for Nigerian Twitter, Davido na di top trend, fans dey use #DavidoAt10 to celebrate di singer ten years for di entertainment industry.