David Beckham queues for 12 hours to pay last respect to Queen Elizabeth

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

England legend, David Beckham spent 13 hours in a queue at Westminster Hall to pay his last respect to Queen Elizabeth II.



The former Manchester United legend joined the queue to see the Queen who was laid in state at 01:45 am on Friday, September 16, 2022.



Beckham, who represented England 115 times and captained the Three Lions for six years has received high commendations for overlooking the privilege of getting a VIP card to join a queue in a bid to pay his last respect to the Queen.



Her death came after the BBC earlier announced that the Queen’s doctors had expressed concerns about her health around mid-morning on Thursday.



When asked how long he had been waiting in line, Beckham replied shortly after 2 p.m.



“We all want to be here together, we all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of the Queen,” Beckham said as he spoke to the media from the queue as quoted by talksport.com.



“I think something like this today is meant to be shared together. We’ve been here eating Pringles, we’re eating sherbet lemons, we’re eating sandwiches, we’re having coffees, donuts.”



And when asked how long he’d been waiting in the queue, Beckham said just after 2pm: “12 hours. My knees are okay, it’s my back!”



The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, 2022.





David Beckham waited 13 hours in the queue at Westminster Hall to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/x9fXUvhksk — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 16, 2022

EE/KPE