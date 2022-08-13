David Atanga nets 3rd goal of the season in Oostende home defeat to Gent

Sports News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian midfielder David Atanga scored his 3rd goal of the season in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Friday but wasn't enough to prevent KV Oostende from losing.



Atanga got the consolation as KAA Gent staged a comeback to claim a 3-1 victory in the round four fixture at the Diaz Arena in Oostende.



The 25-year-old Ghanaian opened the scoring of the match as early as the 13th minute after latching onto a neat pass from Nick Batzner to slot home.



The visitors responded in the 24th minute with Hugo Cuypers getting the equaliser by connecting a superb cross from Sven Kums.



South Korea midfielder Hyun-Seok Hong scored five minutes later to put Gent ahead in the game for the first time.



Cuypers turned the provider to set up Danish midfielder Andrew Hjulsager to seal the victory for Gent who moves to second place on the log standings.



Atanga has been impressive in the Belgian top-flight thus far having scored three goals and provided one assist in four appearances.