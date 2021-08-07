David Atanga joins Belgian side KV Oostende on three-year deal

Sports News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward David Atanga has signed a three-year contract with Belgian top-flight side KV Oostende.



He joins from German club Holstein Kiel with a year left on his contract.



The 24-year-old signed his contract and was unveiled by the KV Oostende.



"I remember David from Red Bull Salzburg and followed him in his future career. He can bring us depth and speed, something we still needed. I'm looking forward to working with him," Oostende manager Alexander Blessin said.



Atanga started pre-season training with Holstein Kiel after returning from a loan spell with Wacker. He made 15 appearances and scored two goals with three assists.



It was his second loan as the previous season, he featured for the Austrian side.



Atanga trained in the Red Bull group, where he started in the local youth academy in his home country of Ghana, before joining the Austrian FC Liefering.



He graduated from Liefering's sister club RB Salzburg in 2017 and parted ways with them in 2019.