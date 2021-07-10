You are here: HomeSports2021 07 10Article 1306195

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021



Source: footballghana.com

David Anane scores spectacular goal in Fremad Amager comeback victory over HIK

David Anane Martin scored for Fremad Amager in their comeback win against Hellerup IK FC in the Danish Division 1 league.

In a pre-season friendly encounter against HIK on Saturday afternoon, the former Cheetah FC talented youngster struck a jaw-dropping goal to assist his side to achieve a resounding comeback win.

HIK, a Division Two team, grabbed a two-goal lead and gave the Blue and Whites a fight for their money.

In the second half, Jacob Haahr Steffensen, on loan from Danish superpower FC Copenhagen, scored a consolation goal for the second-tier club, reviving their chances of a positive outcome against the third-tier squad.

Fremad Amager's Kristoffer Munksgaard tied the score before Anane's stunning goal gave the Blue and Whites a 3-2 comeback victory.

After joining the Danish squad from Cheetah FC last season, the 19-year-old played 14 times for Fremad Amager in the 2020-21 season.