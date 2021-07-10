David Anane scores spectacular goal in Fremad Amager comeback victory over HIK

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

David Anane Martin scored for Fremad Amager in their comeback win against Hellerup IK FC in the Danish Division 1 league.



In a pre-season friendly encounter against HIK on Saturday afternoon, the former Cheetah FC talented youngster struck a jaw-dropping goal to assist his side to achieve a resounding comeback win.



HIK, a Division Two team, grabbed a two-goal lead and gave the Blue and Whites a fight for their money.



In the second half, Jacob Haahr Steffensen, on loan from Danish superpower FC Copenhagen, scored a consolation goal for the second-tier club, reviving their chances of a positive outcome against the third-tier squad.



Fremad Amager's Kristoffer Munksgaard tied the score before Anane's stunning goal gave the Blue and Whites a 3-2 comeback victory.



After joining the Danish squad from Cheetah FC last season, the 19-year-old played 14 times for Fremad Amager in the 2020-21 season.