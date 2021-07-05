David Accam nets first goal of the season for Hammarby IF against Halmstad BK

Sports News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward David Accam bagged his first goal of the season for Hammarby IF in their 1-1 draw against Halmstad BK in the Swedish top-flight on Sunday.



Accam put up an impressive display to help his side seal a vital point at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm.



The 30-year-old opened the scoring for the home side in the 72nd minute of the game after connecting a pass from defender Mohanad Jeahze.



However, Marcus Antonsson bagged the equaliser in the dying embers of the game after he was assisted by Ghanaian attacker Sadat Karim.



Accam has now scored one goal in seven appearances for Hammarby IF in the Swedish Allsvenskan so far this season.



Watch David Accam's first goal of the season for Hammarby IF against Halmstad BK below:



