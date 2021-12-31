David Abagna speaks on joining RTU, maiden Black Stars call-up and more

Sports News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars' new boy, David Abagna Sandan, has disclosed that he is still surprised by his call-up into the national team ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



According to him, the whole experience of being in the national team still feels like a dream to him.



The Real Tamale United poster boy disclosed this in an exclusive interview with the media team of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) which was posted on the outfit’s YouTube page.



Meanwhile, David Abagna has also revealed that he did not only join RTU from Ashanti Gold SC because of his education.



He explains that he was also convinced by the plans of the team’s head coach Ibrahim Amadu before making the switch ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana Football season.



Watch part of David Abagna’s interview in the attachment below:



