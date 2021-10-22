Dauda Mohammed shine as artagena FC beat Sporting Gijon 1-0

Sports News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Dauda Mohammed displayed outstanding form in midweek when he featured for Cartagena FC in the team’s narrow win against Sporting Gijon in the Spanish Segunda.



The former Asante Kotoko striker joined the Spanish lower-tier club this summer from RSC Anderlecht to provide a squad boost for the team in their quest to gain promotion to play in the Spanish La Liga.



Since the start of the 2021/2022 Spanish Segunda season started, Dauda Mohammed has been putting up top performance in every matchday.



In what was a matchday 11 encounter in the Spanish Segunda last Tuesday, the Ghanaian forward started the game for Cartagena FC and lasted 75 minutes.



On the matchday, Dauda Mohammed dazzled fans with his pacey and direct attacking play that tormented the defenders of the opponent.



At the end of the contest, Cartagena earned a 1-0 win to bag the maximum three points.



With his latest appearance, the attacker has now featured in 8 matches for the Spanish club and has 2 goals to his credit.



He is gradually becoming one of the best players at Cartagena FC.