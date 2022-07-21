Dauda Mohammed set to join Spanish side Tenerife

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed is on the verge of joining the Spanish side Tenerife this summer.



The 24-year-old who is under contract at Anderlecht until 2023 spent last season on loan with FC Cartagena in Spain.



He enjoyed an amazing season, scoring 9 goals in 35 appearances in the Spanish second-tier.



It is said the former Asante Kotoko striker is getting closer to a return to Spain after passing medicals with Tenerife.



The deal is expected to be announced in the coming days but it is yet to be known whether the move will be permanent or not.



The 24-year-old recently reiterated his desire to leave Anderlecht over false promises.



"As of now, I don’t care if Anderlecht is interested in me or not because I have gotten to a point where I would want to leave the club and go somewhere and then settle down and play and get enough playing time”



“All the time, they’ve given me false promises. They didn’t even want me to join FC Cartagena but I had to force my way out”



“They keep telling me, I am young, they have trust in me and want me to stay but the moment the transfer window is shut then everything changes” he told Angel TV.