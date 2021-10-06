You are here: HomeSports2021 10 06Article 1373905

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Dauda Mohammed scores a worldie in Cartegena's defeat to Las Palmas

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Dauda Mohammed Former Asante Kotoko striker, Dauda Mohammed

Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed scored a stunning goal for Cartegena in their game against Las Palmas in the Segunda Division on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The former Asante Kotoko player, currently on-loan from Anderlecht, hit the ball hard from 30 yards to grab a consolation goal for his side.

Dauda Mohammed replaced Japanese midfielder Shinji Okazaki right after the break in the 4-1 defeat at La Palmas.

Compatriot Richard Boateng was red-carded in the 63rd minute.