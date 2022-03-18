Dauda Mohammed reportedly in Ghana squad to face Nigeria for WC qualifiers playoff

Sports News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Dauda Mohammed has reportedly earned his debut Black Stars call-up ahead of the clash against Nigeria in the final round of the African qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Information gathered indicates that the youngster is one of three debutants invited by interim Black Stars head coach Otto Addo for the upcoming crucial two-legged encounter.



This season, Dauda Mohammed has spent the campaign on loan in Spain where he is playing for Segunda outfit FC Cartagena.



Due to his impressive displays, the forward is regarded as one of the top players at the club.



From 27 appearances made this season, Dauda Mohammed has scored seven goals.



He is now said to be in the Black Stars squad and could play his first international match for the national team later this month.



The first and second leg meetings between Ghana and Nigeria will be played on March 25 and 29, respectively.







