Dauda Mohammed joins Spanish side FC Cartagena on loan

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward, Dauda Mohammed has joined Spanish Segunda Division club FC Cartagena on loan from Belgian giants Anderlecht on the transfer deadline day



The former Asante Kotoko marksman is expected to feature for the club until the end of the 2021/22 season.



A statement on the club’s website reads, “FC Cartagena SAD informs of the agreement reached today with RSC Anderlecht for the loan of footballer Mohammed Dauda (Ghana, 02/20/21) until the end of the 2021/22 season.



Dauda, who joined Anderlecht four seasons ago has featured on loan for Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem and Danish First Division club Esbjerg.



He played 16 games and scored 3 goals during his stints with Vitesse Arnhem.



At Esbjerg, the Ghanaian forward featured 22 times scoring 4 goals, however, after several loan spells, he returned to the parent club last season and featured 17 times scoring just a goal.



The enterprising forward will arrive in Cartagena in the next few days to put himself under Luis Carrión and start training with his new teammates.