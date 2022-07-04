Dauda Mohammed gets new chance at Anderlecht

Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed has been given the chance to prove himself under new Anderlecht manager Felice Mazzu.



Dauda spent last season on loan at Spanish lower-tier club FC Cartagena and had an impressive spell in the just ended season. He scored 10 goals for the club.



The former Kotoko striker has returned to his parent club for preseason training and has been given the opportunity to prove his worth.



He was in action when Anderlecht walloped Roda JC 6-0 in a pre-season friendly.



Dauda Mohammed lasted 74 minutes of the game before he was taken off.



Meanwhile, the 24-year-old has expressed his desire to leave Anderlecht due to continue lies on the part of management.



As of now, I don’t care if Anderlecht is interested in me or not because I have gotten to a point where I would want to leave the club and go somewhere and then settle down and play and get enough playing time”



“All the time, they’ve given me false promises. They didn’t even want me to join FC Cartagena but I had to force my way out”



“They keep telling me, I am young, they have trust in me and want me to stay but the moment the transfer window is shut then everything changes” he told Angel TV.



