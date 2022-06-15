Dauda Mohammed explains why he turned down Ghana call-up for Kirin Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

FC Cartagena forward, Mohammed Dauda has said he could not join the Black Stars camp due to family issues.



The former Asante Kotoko forward was expected to team up with the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers and the Kirin Cup in Japan.



“Just recently, coach Otto Addo spoke to me. He said he saw me doing good things in Spain. After the game against Madagascar, I had the call to join the team [Black Stars] for the Kirin Cup but I had some family issues that I needed to sort out,” the 24 year old told TV3.



Dauda scored 9 goals in the Spanish lower side after featuring 39 times for the club.



He joined Cartagena on loan from Belgian side, Anderlecht.