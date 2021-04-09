Data Link Institute of Business and Technology holds matriculation ceremony for newly admitted students

Press Releases of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Data Link Institute

Data Link Institute of Business and Technology Community has held its 16th matriculation ceremony to formally welcome its newly admitted freshmen and women into the Institute.



Some 300 students have enrolled for the new academic year to pursue Data Link Institute’s uniquely designed academic disciplines including BSc. Business Administration, BSc. Computer Science, BSc Information Communication Technology (ICT) and the Masters Programmes: MPhil Strategic Management and MSc Strategic Management.



Speaking at the ceremony, President of Data Link Institute of Business and Technology, Prof (Mrs.) Smile Gavua Dzisi, congratulated the newly admitted students for meeting the requirement to be part of the Institute and encouraged them to enroll on its various programmes to enable them to become professionals in their various fields at the earliest possible time.



Describing their educational journey at the Institute as “holistic, liberal and transformational package,” she charged the freshmen and women to be innovative, competent and loyal.



“Your educational journey here, in Data Link, is a holistic, liberal and transformational package for the head, the heart and the hand. We expect your heads to think innovatively; your hands, to demonstrate entrepreneurial acumen in business and public service; your hearts, dedicated to serve your communities,” she told them.



The students swore the Matriculation Oath, pledging to obey all the rules and regulations and also signed the matriculation cards, considered sacred as they validate the admission and integration of freshmen and women into their new academic fraternity.



Prof (Mrs.) Smile Gavua Dzisi said despite the prevalence of the coronavirus pandemic, the Institute was doing the needful to safeguard the lives of its community.

“As an Institute, we are doing our best to fulfill our mandate and pursue our vision of delivering quality teaching and learning without endangering lives. We invested in robust infrastructure which has enabled us to adopt a blended approach to teaching and learning and to help us deliver quality,” she noted.



According to her, the Institute continues to collaborate with highly rated universities and other institutions of higher learning across the globe as part of its quest to become one of the best private academic institutions in the world, yielding very promising results.



“These international partnerships and the exchanges are excellent opportunities for students to enrich their educational path and increase their employability. Staff also stand the chance to facilitate the learning and further development of innovative pedagogy which would ultimately serve to improve teaching at DLIBT,” noted the President.



The president also called for active participation of all citizens in the development of the country, adding that the Institute must be supported as it strives to deliver on its core mandate, by raising a community of critical thinkers whose future innovations or projects in business re-engineering and technology start-up will propel the country from heavy debt to economic prosperity.