Darko Boateng Gyabi begins pre-season with Leeds United

Sports News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

England-born Ghanaian teenager Darko Boateng Gyabi has started pre-season with a new side, Leeds United.



The youngster joined the Elland Road side on a four-year deal from Manchester City this summer.



The Whites are continuing their preparations for the new campaign with a pre-season tour in Australia.



They have faced Brisbane Roar and Aston Villa and they still have Crystal Palace to come before they return to England and Gyabi is expected to feature again.



Gyabi came off the bench against Brisbane Roar and there seemed to be some really positive signs, particularly in how he wanted to get onto the ball and keep things ticking over.



The young central midfielder is expected to play a huge role for Leeds United ahead of next season.



Gyabi was outstanding in the 2020-21 campaign where he played 22 matches in all competitions and scored 8 goals and provided two assists in the process while with the Man City U18 side.