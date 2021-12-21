Danso climbs up with Lens in the Coupe de France

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Kevin Danso struggles with the RC Lens in the fourth round of the Coupe de France on Sunday.



For the OFB legionnaire in the service of the northern French, a 1-0 win over fifth division Stade Poitiers is enough. Ignatius Ganago was promoted to gold goalscorer in Lens in minute 37, a minute later Cesar Neto flies off the field on Poitiers' side with a smooth red. Lens, however, can no longer add more, it remains a narrow 1-0 away win.



Danso plays through once more and after a short dry spell with Lens can finally celebrate a victory again. After a great start to the season by "Sang et Or", the last five championship games in a row were not won. Nevertheless, Lens continues to occupy the strong sixth place in the table in Ligue 1.