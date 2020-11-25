Press Releases of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Arla Foods Limited Ghana

Dano presents 'Inner Strength' award to Boa Amponsem Secondary School

Grace Anopong receivig the items from Wilson Agbeko

Arla Foods Limited Ghana, producers of Dano Milk, has presented products worth GH¢ 3000 to Boa Amponsem Secondary School.



This forms part of the Dano Inner Strength Award initiative instituted to honour the courage and resilience of one Less Endowed School that makes it to at least the money zone of the National Science and Math Quiz (NMSQ) competition.



Boa Amponsem Secondary School, having made it to the Semi-finals stage of the NMSQ became the proud recipient of the Award.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony at the school’s premises in Dunkwa-on-Offin, Central Region, Mr Wilson Agbeko, Marketing Manager of Arla Foods, said, “Dano Milk is proud to be associated with the NSMQ. At the heart of Dano Milk is Inner strength; that is the physical and emotional strength we need to take on the challenges of life.



This is the strength that comes from deep within; The NSMQ is the stage for excellence, resilience and strength and Boa Amponsem Senior High School exhibited these values by making it to the Semi-final stage of the NSMQ despite being considered an underdog or a less endowed School. We are proud of your achievement, hence the award.



Headmistress of Boa Amponsem Secondary School, Madam Grace Anopong, on receiving the items on behalf of the school, was full of appreciation to Dano for the presentation. She mentioned that “despite the challenges the contestants faced, they did not relent in their efforts hence, the honour bestowed on the school.”



She charged the students to be encouraged by the donation for greater laurels and used the opportunity to call on more corporate bodies to support the school.



Madam Grace Anopong assured the Dano representatives that the products will be used for its intended purpose.



In attendance were students and representatives of Boa Amponsem, Mr. Emmanuel Bondzie, an NMSQ coordinator, as well as representatives from Arla Foods Mr. Acheampong Owusu Gyabaah- Ashanti and BA Territory Manager; Mr Kingsley Owusu and Mr. Stephen Wiredu – Field Sales Representatives

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.