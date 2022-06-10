Danlad would have done better than Ati-Zigi - Kofi Kinaata on Japan's 4-1 win over Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 10 June 2022
Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata believes that Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim would have done better than Lawrence Ati-Zigi in post for the Black Stars game against Japan.
The multiple award-winning artiste made this statement when Japan humiliated Ghana by 4-1 in the Kirin Cup tournament played on Friday, June 10, 2022.
According to him, some of the goals Ati-Zigi conceded would have easily been saved by the Asante Kotoko goalkeeper.
In a post on Twitter, Kofi Kinaata stated, “This ball de3 like Danlad go catch am simple.”
This ball de3 like Danlad go catch am simple.. ????????????♂️????????— Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) June 10, 2022
We Lost but bigups to the coach for trying Korsah and Barnieh ????????⚽️???????? The LOVE will gradually be brought back! ???????????? #Ghana #BlackStars— Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) June 10, 2022