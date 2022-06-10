Danlad would have done better than Ati-Zigi - Kofi Kinaata on Japan's 4-1 win over Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata believes that Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim would have done better than Lawrence Ati-Zigi in post for the Black Stars game against Japan.



The multiple award-winning artiste made this statement when Japan humiliated Ghana by 4-1 in the Kirin Cup tournament played on Friday, June 10, 2022.



According to him, some of the goals Ati-Zigi conceded would have easily been saved by the Asante Kotoko goalkeeper.



In a post on Twitter, Kofi Kinaata stated, “This ball de3 like Danlad go catch am simple.”



