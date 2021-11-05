Danlad Ibrahim, three others lose place in Black Stars squad

Sports News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim has been dropped from the latest Black Stars squad as Ghana gears up for the clash against Ethiopia and South Africa.



On Thursday afternoon, Ghana head coach Milovan Rajevac named his squad for the upcoming games in the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



In the 28-man squad, there are four players from the last call-up that have been dropped.



They include;



Danlad Ibrahim – Kotoko



Emmanuel Lomotey – Amiens



Majeed Ashimeru – Anderlecht



Yaw Yeboah – Wisla Krakow



Below is the latest Black Stars squad in full:



Goalkeepers:



Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)



Defenders:



Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)



Midfielders:



Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)



Wingers:



Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)



Strikers:



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa)