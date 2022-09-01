Danlad Ibrahim should be part of Black Stars squad – Former Ghana goalie

Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana shot-stopper, Fatau Dauda has made a case for Danlad Ibrahim to be selected for the Black Stars.



According to him, the young goalie has shown enough quality already and should be considered for a place in the senior national team.



“I know that the goalkeeping department of the Black Stars led by Richard Kingson is working and looking at Danlad Ibrahim," Fatau Dauda told Radio Gold in an interview.



The former Legon Cities FC goalkeeper added, “If they have to consider any goalkeeper apart from those playing outside the country then it should be Danlad Ibrahim.



“Of course, it’s obvious because he is our Black Galaxies number one and after the Black Stars, the next is the Black Galaxies.”



He however charges Danlad Ibrahim to continue working hard as his call-up to the Black Stars will be dependent on the technical team of the Ghana national team.



“It will depend on what the coaches want from the goalkeeper and that is why I’m advising him on how to play.



“He can be in the team if the coaches want him and I’m very sure that if they can qualify most of the players will be at the World Cup," Fatau Dauda said.



