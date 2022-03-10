Danlad Ibrahim is ready for Black Stars - Prosper Narteh

Sports News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is pushing for goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim to be given a chance in the Black Stars.



According to the former WAFA SC gaffer, the youngster is a talented shot-stopper who is good not only with his hands but with his feet as well.



“He’s a talented goalkeeper. He’s very good with the feet and the hand. Apart from that he has some goood leadership qualities. He is able to communicate well with his backline and cooperate well with his backline,” Prosper Narteh Ogum said after the game against Bechem United.



The coach continued: “I think as my colleague (Kassim Mingle) said he (Danlad) is ready for the national team call-up.”



In the Ghana Premier League this season, Danlad Ibrahim has been super in post and is currently with six clean sheets.



Has has the backing of Ghanaians to be given a chance to feature for the Black Stars.



In the past, he was excellent for the Ghana U17 and 20 teams.