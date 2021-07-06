Danlad Ibrahim denies fighting with club President

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

King Faisal’s gloves man, Danlad Ibrahim has debunked rumours of him fighting with Alhaji Karim Grusha, owner of the club after their 1-1 draw at home with Asante Kotoko in Ghana Premier League matchday 32.



King Faisal scored the first goal in the 15th minute before Kotoko’s Andy Kumi Francis levelled the scoreline in the 84th minute.



After the game, a video was circulating on social media captured an angry King Faisal president and the goalkeeper having banter.



Speaking in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, Danlad Ibrahim revealed, there was no fight between Alhaji and myself after our game against Kotoko. He is my father so he approached me because he knows my capabilities so he thought I could’ve saved the Kotoko goal. I can’t fight with him because he is my father and he has every right to advise or tells me the truth as he sees it. As a player, it is normal to get such advice like this from your club president or CEO so that you always stand on your feet.”



When he asked if he was surprised to concede the goal, he replied “no I am not because it is part of football so as a player you have to try and improve always.”



“We are going back to the drawing board to improve upon our performance as a team. We are trying our best to get all the six points in our next two games.”



“I don’t think what happened against Kotoko was because of an error or a mistake I committed because as a goalkeeper, once you are in the air for the ball and someone pushes, you can lose your balance. It was not like I caught the ball and it slipped out of my hand but I was about to catch it when a player pushed me so we were actually protesting for a foul,” he added.



King Faisal is sitting in the 16th position on the league table with 37 points from 32 games. They will face Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty in matchday 33 and 34 respectively.