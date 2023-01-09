Danlad Ibrahim confident about teams’ chances ahead of CHAN tournament in Algeria

Sports News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Galaxies goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim is optimistic about the chances of the team ahead of the 2023 CHAN tournament after sharing the spoils with Algeria in a friendly.



Ghana was held to a goalless draw in their pre-CHAN friendly against hosts Algeria at the newly constructed Nelson Mandela Sports Stadium on Saturday.



The home-based national team engaged the North Africans in the first of their two friendlies in Algeria before the tournament starts next week.



They are expected to take on Mozambique on Monday before the tournament starts on January 13, 2023.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the Asante Kotoko shot-stopper was hopeful about the chances of the Black Galaxies ahead of the CHAN tournament.



“We drew 0-0 in the friendly game against Algeria. The Black Galaxies. Hope” he posted on Facebook.



Ghana open their tournament campaign on 15 January against Madagascar before taking on Sudan four days later.



Their final Group C match will be against tournament-favourites Morocco on 23 January 23.



All three matches will be played in the city of Constantine.