Danish league starts with a lot of Ghanaian players in it

Sports News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Danish league resumes after a winter break, and there are lots to look forward to, even though the weather is still bitterly cold, and spotlights will be required to highlight the wet pitches at the country's stadiums for night matches.



A number of young and exciting players Ghanaian players will be featuring in the league.



Brondby IF



Kevin Mensah



FC Nordsjaelland



Abu Francis



Maxwell Woledzi



Emmanuel Ogura



Lasso Coulibaly



Vejle



Ebenezer Ofori



Jerome Opoku



Ghanaian players are moving to the Danish league because it is a good place to develop your football and also get a chance to feature in the UEFA Champions league, Europa or the new Conference league.



"The Super League seems to be a good springboard right now. The league has an international recognition and attention , so if the young players do well in Denmark, then the leap to an even bigger league is not very big," says DR Sport's football commentator, Andreas Kraul.



"At the same time, there is a continuous flow of players who break through inThe Super League, which will subsequently be sold to some good addresses in Europe," he added.



