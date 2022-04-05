Danish club tables offer for Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

An unnamed Danish club have tabled an offer to sign Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salim Adams.



Adams, on loan at Hearts of Oak from second-tier side New Edubiase United, is on the radar of many clubs abroad.



But according to Kumasi-based Pure FM, an unnamed club from Denmark have offered €250,000 to secure the services of the talented players.



“@NewEdubiaseUtd has received a bid of €250,000 from a Danish club for the midfielder, Salim Adams”



Salim Adams is on a one-year loan with Hearts of Oak and will return to New Edubiase at the end of the 2021/22 football season.