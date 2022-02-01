Danish club FC Copenhagen chase Nikolas Nartey

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

According to Ekstra Bladet, FC Copenhagen is interested in Nikolas Nartey. According to the publication, the top Danish team has made an initial approach to VfB Stuttgart.



It remains to be seen whether Nartey, who has only made limited appearances for the Bundesliga team this season, would be interested in leaving Germany. His contract with Stuttgart expires in 2023.



He made his professional debut for 1. FC Koln on 26 November 2017 when he came in from the bench with 7 minutes left against Hertha BSC. However, it was not a successful year for Nartey, due to several knee injuries in the 2017–18 season.



Nartey joined VfB Stuttgart on a four-year deal and was loaned out to SV Sandhausen in 2020.



