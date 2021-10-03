Daniel Nii Laryea to handle Al Ahly and US Gendarmerie Champions League fixture

Sports News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea will handle the CAF Champions League 1st leg game between US Gendarmerie and Al Ahly SC.



Gendarmerie will host the defending champions on 15 October 2021 in Niamey before the second leg in Cairo in a week time.



The CAF Referees Committee has notified the two clubs of the appointment of the Ghanaian whistle man to handle the game at the Stade Général Seyni Kountché in Niger as exclusively revealed by El-Ahly.com.



The Nigerien champions advanced from the preliminary round after eliminating Burundian side Le Messager FC de Ngozi.



Al Ahly are record holders of the competition having won it ten times and are eyeing a 3rd consecutive triumph this season.