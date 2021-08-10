Daniel Lomotey's first league goal helps ES Setif to secure CAF Champions League spot

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Striker Daniel Lomotey climbed off the bench to score his first league goal in the Algerian Ligue 1 on Monday night as ES Setif secured qualification to the 2021/22 CAF Champions League.



The former Ghana youth international needed just two minutes on the pitch to score the final goal on the 90th-minute mark in the 4-0 win over US Biskra.



Lomotey replaced Laydouni Amir in the 88th minute at the Stade du 8 Mai 1945.



He was making his seventh league appearance for the Black Eagles since his transfer from Ghana Premier League side WAFA



With three matches to go, ES Setif, second on the table will join leaders CR Belouizdad who have a five-point lead as Algeria's CAF Champions League campaigners.



JS Saoura who are three points behind Setif will represent the country in the Confederation Cup.