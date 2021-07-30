Daniel Lomotey's assistance secures a vital away draw for El Setif against Aso Chlef

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: Denart soccer Academy

West Africa Soccer Academy (WAFA) and national former speed and goal poacher, Daniel Lomotey has provided an assist in a vital away match against Aso Chlef of Algeria. The Ghana star and WAFA goal poacher, has provided an assist to secure a vital away draw as El SETIF is chancing and leading the Algeria league table.



Daniel Lomotey assist, gave Merbha Missala assist to level for El Setif as they drew 1-1 in an away crucial decider draw.



“Yes it’s okay, and am very happy for my assist, its been a long time as everyone is expecting goals as I used to score for Ghana and WAFA. As I said earlier on, am still adapting to their system of play and gradually am getting used to their style of play and am happy I have assisted in that crucial and away draw. I am also expecting the goals to flow soon” Lomotey said in an interview.



Daniel Lomotey who was leading the Ghana premier league goal scoring chart with nine goals before moving to El Setif of Algeria earlier this year, is very optimistic he will break the North Africa's goal scoring record.



Lomotey before his transfer to El Setif of Algeria made the following records:



1.First to score a hat trick in the 20/21 league season



2.He scored the 400th goal in the Ghana premier league season



3.He scored seven goals in the Ghana premier league 20/21 season



4.He scored four (4) goals in a single match in the Ghana Premier League 20/21 season



5.Daniel Lomotey was the youngest player at age sixteen (16) to score against both Accra Hearts Of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



6.Scored the only two(2) goals at the under 20 Africa youth tournament at Niger for Ghana



7.Played for all the national youth teams in Ghana including the national local Black stars of Ghana.



“I know everyone is expecting a lot from me at El Setif, am sure the goals will come very soon as my aim is to assist El setif to win the Algerian league in 2021” Lomotey assured.