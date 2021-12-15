Daniel Laryea only Ghanaian among 64 referees for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Ghana’s celebrated referee Daniel Laryea has witnessed another rise in his budding refereeing career with a selection for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The 34-year-old referee is the only Ghanaian to earn a selection for the tournament that has been delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Daniel Laryea becomes the first Ghanaian to be selected for the tournament since 2019 where he was the only Ghanaian referee selected for the tournament.



In 2017, no Ghanaian referee earned a call up for the biggest football festival on the continent.



In 2015 only two Ghanaian referees were selected for the tournament.



Joseph Lamptey and Malick Alidu Salifu were selected as part of 44 officials called for the tournament.



The Accra Academy has handled high profile matches in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.



Laryea has been in charge of some Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup qualifications.



He last handled the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Cape Verde and Central Africa Republic in Mindelo on 13 November 2021.



Laryea was also the center man when Nigerien side US Gendarmerie played Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC in the CAF Champions League First Round in October.



